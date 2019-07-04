News Wrap: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Southern California

Judy Woodruff:

It is believed to be the first time Europe has detained a tanker at sea since it banned oil shipments to Syria in 2011.

This afternoon, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted he was glad the tanker had been detained to prevent regimes from profiting off — quote — "illicit trade."

Heavy rains that have battered Southern Japan for days are starting to let up. But authorities are maintaining evacuation orders for more than a million people. They are still at risk for more landslides, after as much as 39 inches of rain inundated some areas over the past week. At least one person has died. Another is missing.

And back in this country, U.S. Representative Justin Amash of Michigan announced he is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent. In an opinion article he wrote for The Washington Post, Amash said he was disenchanted that politics are in a — quote — "partisan death spiral."

The fifth-term congressman was the only congressional Republican to call for impeachment proceedings against President Trump, in the wake of the findings in the Mueller report.