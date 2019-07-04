Why Trump’s 4th of July event is complicated for the U.S. military

Judy Woodruff:

We return to our lead story, Independence Day events here in the nation's capital.

Putting the military front and center on the Fourth of July is unusual, but a large-scale military display has been the desire of President Trump for many months.

Dan Lamothe, who covers national security for The Washington Post, has been reporting on this, and he is here with more.

Dan Lamothe, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, first of all, what are we going to see this evening? What's on display?