News Wrap: Major storms disrupt Thanksgiving travel

Judy Woodruff:

Utility crews in California and Oregon also worked today to restore power to thousands.

Explosions and fire at a chemical plant in Texas have forced thousands of people from their homes tonight. The first blast hit the TPC plant at Port Neches, 80 miles east of Houston, before dawn. A second explosion erupted this afternoon.

It sent new fires racing through the site and new clouds of smoke high overhead. There were no deaths, but some 60,000 people within four miles of the plant were ordered to evacuate.

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is facing new questions about financial dealings in Ukraine, amid the impeachment inquiry. The New York Times and The Washington Post report that Giuliani pursued contracts with Ukrainian officials as he was pushing them to investigate Mr. Trump's political rivals.

We will take a closer look after the news summary.

In Iraq, security forces have killed six more protesters and wounded 35 amid new unrest over corruption and economic distress. In Baghdad, crowds threw rocks over a barricade today, braving live fire and tear gas. Some of the security officers were even spotted dancing amid the debris. Later, protesters burned the Iranian Consulate in Najaf, in a show of opposition to Iran's influence in Iraqi affairs.

Officials in Iran now say that 200,000 people took part in protests over gas prices last week, and that 7,000 were arrested in a crackdown. Also today, the government reported nearly 900 banks, gas stations and official buildings were burned out during rioting.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a rally that it was all fomented by the United States.