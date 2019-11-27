What were Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine?

Yamiche Alcindor:

The key thing is that people often say, you need to follow the money.

And in this case, both The Washington Post and The New York Times say they followed Rudy Giuliani's money to show that he was trying to really negotiate a lucrative consulting deal with the government of Ukraine while he was, at the same time, urging the top prosecutor there to look into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

So what we know is that through documents Rudy Giuliani was negotiating up to at least $200,000 to be paid by the Ukrainian government to do work that would have essentially been him looking into whether or not Ukraine had stolen money that somehow then ended up overseas.

Rudy Giuliani says that he looked at this deal, that he agrees that this was something that he was looking into, but he says that, ultimately, he said, this was a conflict of interests, I thought it would look bad, and I never made a penny off of this.

Why this is important is because what we see is Rudy Giuliani pressuring, essentially, or making Ukrainian officials look into this claim that Joe Biden might have been a corrupt person operating in their country…