News Wrap: Manafort sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

In our Thursday news wrap, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison for bank and tax fraud. He could receive another 10 years in a separate case. Also, another firestorm has erupted around former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who told Congress he hadn't sought a presidential pardon, but whose lawyer now says Cohen did discuss one with the president’s team.
-
Amna Nawaz:
The House of Representatives voted today to condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate, after an incident that exposed political fault lines.
It started when Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar suggested Israel's backers in Congress may have divided loyalties. Democrats' initial resolution focused solely on anti-Semitism, but that triggered a backlash from Omar's supporters. We will explore the implications after the news summary.
Former Trump Campaign Chair, Paul Manafort, was sentenced this evening to 47 months or nearly 4 years in prison for bank and tax fraud. A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia imposed the penalty for charges related to lobbying for Ukrainian politicians. The crimes took pace in the years before Manafort joined the Trump campaign. He could get another 10 years behind bars when he's sentenced next week in Washington in a separate case.
A new firestorm erupted today around Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney. Last week, he told Congress that he has never sought a presidential pardon. But, in a statement today, his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said the president's team was openly — quote — "dangling" a pardon last year, and Cohen directed his previous lawyers to ask about it.
That brought sharply different reactions from Republicans and Democrats.
-
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.:
He sat there and said he never asked for a pardon, and he had. But he lied. He didn't forget. He didn't fudge. He lied like a dog. And he lied like a dog to Congress.
-
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.:
The president is now directly implicated in the potential misuse of the pardon power very directly. Offers of pardons are just like offers of money, or any other benefit, in return for perjured or false testimony.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Meanwhile, Cohen sued the Trump Organization today, claiming it reneged on a promise to pay his legal bills.
A jury in Florida has convicted a fired police officer, Nouman Raja, on charges of manslaughter and attempted murder for killing a black motorist. Corey Jones was in a broken-down SUV when Raja came upon him in October 2015. Prosecutors say the officer was in plain clothes, never identified himself, and provoked a confrontation.
Raja showed no emotion as the verdict was read today. Now he faces a minimum sentence of 25 years.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied today that he pressured his attorney general to settle a corporate criminal case alleging bribery of Libyan officials. Last week, Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Trudeau's team of inappropriately interfering. She left her government role last month.
In Toronto today, Trudeau blamed what he called a — quote — "erosion of trust and lack of communication."
-
Justin Trudeau:
I continue to say that there was no inappropriate pressure. I'm obviously reflecting on lessons learned through this, and I think Canadians expect that of us that any time we go through periods of internal disagreement and, indeed, challenges to internal trust, as we have. There are things that we have to reflect on and understand and do better next time.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Trudeau said he argued for corporate fines instead of criminal charges, fearing a conviction could cost thousands of Canadian jobs, if the company were barred from future government contracts.
In France, meanwhile, Catholic Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was convicted in Lyon today for not reporting a pedophile priest to police during the 1970s and '80s. Barbarin was given a six-month suspended prison sentence. He said he will offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
-
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin:
I duly take note of the court's decision. Beyond my own personal case, I wish first to express my compassion to the victims, and will keep them and their families in my prayers. I have decided to go and see the Holy Father to hand him my resignation. He will see me in a few days.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Barbarin is archbishop of Lyon just the senior Catholic cleric in France.
Back in this country, funerals began today for victims of Sunday's tornado disaster in Alabama. The storm killed 23 people in the Beauregard community of Lee County, with winds blasting at 170 miles an hour. The National Weather Service says severe weather is expected again this weekend across the South.
There's word that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is targeting a list of some 60 reporters, lawyers and activists. NBC News and others report agents have orders to detain and question them if they appear at border checkpoints near San Diego. The agency says it wants to ask about violence at the border in November. The American Civil Liberties Union calls it an outrageous violation of First Amendment protections.
And on Wall Street today, banks and tech stocks led the market lower. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 200 points to close at 25473. The Nasdaq fell 84 points, and the S&P 500 slid 22.
