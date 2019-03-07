News Wrap: Manafort sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

Amna Nawaz:

The House of Representatives voted today to condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate, after an incident that exposed political fault lines.

It started when Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar suggested Israel's backers in Congress may have divided loyalties. Democrats' initial resolution focused solely on anti-Semitism, but that triggered a backlash from Omar's supporters. We will explore the implications after the news summary.

Former Trump Campaign Chair, Paul Manafort, was sentenced this evening to 47 months or nearly 4 years in prison for bank and tax fraud. A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia imposed the penalty for charges related to lobbying for Ukrainian politicians. The crimes took pace in the years before Manafort joined the Trump campaign. He could get another 10 years behind bars when he's sentenced next week in Washington in a separate case.

A new firestorm erupted today around Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney. Last week, he told Congress that he has never sought a presidential pardon. But, in a statement today, his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said the president's team was openly — quote — "dangling" a pardon last year, and Cohen directed his previous lawyers to ask about it.

That brought sharply different reactions from Republicans and Democrats.