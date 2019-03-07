What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2 million

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization failed to pay nearly $2 million toward his legal defense.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in New York state court claims the Trump Organization stopped paying Cohen’s mounting legal fees after he began cooperating with federal prosecutors.

It alleges breach of contract and seeks damages on Cohen’s behalf.

Messages seeking comment have been left with the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit says the company stopped paying for his legal defense about two months after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and office.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to tax crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

