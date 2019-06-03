News Wrap: Mexican officials say tariffs won’t help immigration

In our news wrap Monday, Mexican officials say President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports could actually hurt Mexico's efforts to curb illegal immigration to the U.S. by causing economic instability and reducing Mexico’s ability to address migration flows. Also, U.S. health officials warned the nation’s measles outbreak has grown, to a total of 981 cases so far this year.
Amna Nawaz:
The president and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace for visits with the royal family. Mr. Trump later stopped at Westminster Abbey for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown British Warrior.
But the president was also met by thousands of protesters. We will have the latest from London after the news summary.
Mexican officials say President Trump's tariff threat on their country would hurt efforts to curb illegal immigration. They're in Washington this week for talks with the Trump administration. President Trump raised the possibility of imposing a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports by June 10 if Mexico doesn't do more to stop illegal immigration.
At the Mexican Embassy in Washington, Mexico's foreign minister insisted that would do more harm than good.
Marcelo Ebrard (through translator):
Imposing tariffs, coupled with the decision to cancel the aid programs in the countries in Northern Central America, would surely have a counterproductive effect and it wouldn't reduce migration flows. Tariffs could cause financial and economic instability.
Amna Nawaz:
Today, President Trump tweeted that Mexico can immediately stop illegal migration and drug flows to the U.S. — quote — "if they want."
In Sudan, security forces attacked pro-democracy demonstrators in Khartoum today, killing more than 30 people. More than 200 others were wounded. The protesters have been calling for an end to the country's military rule since April. The United Nations' human rights chief demanded the forces immediately halt their attacks. We will take a closer look at the clashes later in the program.
Back in this country, meanwhile, U.S. health officials warned the measles outbreak has grown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases last week. That raised the overall number of cases so far this year to 981. Most of the patients have been children; 26 states have reported cases of the highly contagious disease. It's now the worst measles outbreak since 1992.
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to take another vote tonight on a long-awaited disaster relief package. The $19 billion measure would send additional funds to states ravaged by hurricanes, floods and wildfires. House Republicans have blocked three previous attempts to pass the legislation by unanimous consent over the Memorial Day recess.
South African runner Caster Semenya has been cleared to compete, at least for now. The Swiss Supreme Court ruled that the two-time Olympic champion won't have to take medication to suppress her naturally high testosterone levels when she races against other female runners. But the ruling is only temporary, as the court considers her legal appeal that testosterone limits be removed completely.
Semenya is hoping to defend her 800-meter title at the world championships in Qatar in September.
Stocks were mixed on Wall Street today after a sell-off in the technology sector. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly five points to close at 24820. The Nasdaq fell 120 points and the S&P 500 slipped seven.
And Jay-Z has become the first rapper to become a billionaire. A "Forbes" magazine cover story out today confirmed the hip-hop mogul's newly-appointed status. The 22-time Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Shawn Carter, built his wealth through music, real estate, art, and clothing, among other investments.
