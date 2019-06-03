News Wrap: Mexican officials say tariffs won’t help immigration

Amna Nawaz:

Today, President Trump tweeted that Mexico can immediately stop illegal migration and drug flows to the U.S. — quote — "if they want."

In Sudan, security forces attacked pro-democracy demonstrators in Khartoum today, killing more than 30 people. More than 200 others were wounded. The protesters have been calling for an end to the country's military rule since April. The United Nations' human rights chief demanded the forces immediately halt their attacks. We will take a closer look at the clashes later in the program.

Back in this country, meanwhile, U.S. health officials warned the measles outbreak has grown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new cases last week. That raised the overall number of cases so far this year to 981. Most of the patients have been children; 26 states have reported cases of the highly contagious disease. It's now the worst measles outbreak since 1992.

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to take another vote tonight on a long-awaited disaster relief package. The $19 billion measure would send additional funds to states ravaged by hurricanes, floods and wildfires. House Republicans have blocked three previous attempts to pass the legislation by unanimous consent over the Memorial Day recess.

South African runner Caster Semenya has been cleared to compete, at least for now. The Swiss Supreme Court ruled that the two-time Olympic champion won't have to take medication to suppress her naturally high testosterone levels when she races against other female runners. But the ruling is only temporary, as the court considers her legal appeal that testosterone limits be removed completely.

Semenya is hoping to defend her 800-meter title at the world championships in Qatar in September.

Stocks were mixed on Wall Street today after a sell-off in the technology sector. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly five points to close at 24820. The Nasdaq fell 120 points and the S&P 500 slipped seven.

And Jay-Z has become the first rapper to become a billionaire. A "Forbes" magazine cover story out today confirmed the hip-hop mogul's newly-appointed status. The 22-time Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Shawn Carter, built his wealth through music, real estate, art, and clothing, among other investments.