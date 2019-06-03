What makes the Virginia Beach shooting different from other massacres

Amna Nawaz:

Thousands of city employees gathered today at a Virginia Beach Convention Center to mourn friends and colleagues killed in Friday's shooting at a government building. Twelve people were killed. Four others were critically injured.

Outside the building where the attack occurred, there are now makeshift memorials. We will have our own remembrance shortly.

Police still haven't provided a motive, but we learned this weekend that the shooter used a suppressor attached to a .45-caliber handgun. The suppressor lowers the sound of a gunshot, and its use has raised concern for some experts.

Among them, Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary of homeland security during the Obama administration. She is now a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and joins us from Boston.

Juliette Kayyem, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You argue in an op-ed for The Washington Post that the use of a suppressor in this shooting — quote — "threatens to upend how we understand and train for how active shooter cases in the future."

What did you mean by that? How does this change things for you?