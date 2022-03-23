News Wrap: Moderna seeks approval for COVID vaccine for children younger than age 6

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
In our news wrap Wednesday, Moderna is reporting that its coronavirus vaccine is effective in children under the age of 6 and will seek approval in the U.S. and Europe, the Supreme Court throws out Wisconsin's state legislative maps, and the United Nations hopes to provide early warnings for natural disasters everywhere around the globe.
