In our news wrap Thursday, a new study published in the medical journal "Pediatrics" found more than 120,000 American children lost a primary caregiver during the pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department reported the number of new jobless claims fell by 38,000 last week — for the first time in a month — to 326,000. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake killed at least 23 people in Pakistan, and injured 200 more.