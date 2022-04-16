News Wrap: More than 220,000 migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in March

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, more than 220,000 migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, setting a 22-year high. Also, nearly 5,000 people are under evacuation orders as a massive wildfire rages across New Mexico, former head of the EPA Scott Pruitt is running for a Senate seat in Oklahoma, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein fires back against claims she is mentally unfit.
