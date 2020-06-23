News Wrap: Mourners gather in Atlanta for funeral of Rayshard Brooks

Judy Woodruff:

We will take a closer look at this debate later in the program.

The president spent much of the day in Arizona touring the Southern border wall, before holding a rally in Phoenix. His visit came as more than 200 miles of wall have been built. That's less than half the total Mr. Trump had promised to build by year's end.

Mourners gathered in Atlanta today for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks. Police shot and killed Brooks as he was running away after an attempted arrest for intoxication. Today's funeral was held at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The FBI now says that a rope that appeared to be a noose at a NASCAR speedway in Alabama had been there since last October. It was in a garage space assigned last week to Bubba Wallace, NASCAR only black driver, for a weekend race.

NASCAR late today described it as — quote — "a garage door pool rope fashioned like a noose" and said that it was thankful to learn that this was not an intentional racist act. The FBI says they have concluded there was no federal crime committed.

In Mexico, a powerful earthquake rocked the southern and central parts of the country, killing at least two people. Thousands of people in Mexico City took refuge outdoors, as the tremor swayed buildings. Initial damage reports were relatively minor. The quake also triggered small tsunamis along the Pacific Coast.

New York, Kentucky and Virginia held primary elections amid the pandemic today. In Kentucky, Democrats chose a U.S. Senate nominee to face Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Convention Center in Louisville served as a single giant polling place for more than 500 precincts. Thousands of voters flowed through with relative ease.