As COVID-19 spreads in Texas, an ER doctor begs residents to stay home

Hilary Fairbrother:

So, I applaud the governor for those important messages. We do. We beg you, please stay at home. Please socially distance. Please wash your hands. And when you absolutely have to go out, please wear masks.

This helps everyone, and this helps — including the people like myself who have to go to work, so that we can take care of everyone who gets sick in the city of Houston.

Whether it will be enough to keep — in my mind we have this duty. We reopened the state, and that was really important to so many businesses, but we always have to balance everything, whether it's the economy or any other resource, with our health care resource that we have available, with the number of ventilators and ICU beds and hospital beds that we have available.

And it is when one of those things becomes completely imbalanced that I really think that we will see our state and the city of Houston really suffer. So, it's just about balance.

Whether the increased urging to stay at home is getting through to people and changing their behavior, I think, has yet to be seen. There has to be some more personal accountability, so that, hopefully, we can keep our economy open and also take care of and have the resources to take care of anyone who gets sick in the state of Texas.

But it's a balance.