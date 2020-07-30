News Wrap: NASA launches rover Perseverance to Mars

Judy Woodruff:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the sole power to set election dates.

This evening, just moments ago, the president said he does not want a delay, but he insisted again that mail-in voting would be prone to fraud and greatly delayed results.

A federal appeals court says that it will review an order to dismiss criminal charges against Michael Flynn. The former national security adviser pled guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation. Later, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the case. Last month, a panel of the appeals court ordered the trial judge to grant the motion.

State lawmakers in Ohio ousted their House speaker, Republican Larry Householder. He is accused in a $60 million federal bribery scheme aimed at passing a financial bailout for two nuclear power plants. A federal grand jury today formally indicted Householder and four of his associates on racketeering charges.

Tropical Storm Isaias spent this day dumping heavy rain on Puerto Rico, touching off landslides and flooding, and knocking out power and water service. From there, it headed toward the Dominican Republic and on a track that takes it near the Bahamas by early tomorrow.

NASA has launched Perseverance. That's the largest and most advanced rover ever sent to Mars. The car-sized rover blasted off today from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its mission is to drill for rock samples that will be brought back to Earth and analyzed for signs that life once existed on Mars.