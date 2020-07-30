Public health expert says ‘zero doubt’ most U.S. virus deaths were avoidable

Megan Ranney:

Absolutely.

So, the first and simplest thing is that we all need to be wearing masks all the time. I'm not wearing one with you right now, because I am in my office that is closed, and there is virtually no one else in my office building.

Outside of this, I wear masks whenever I'm around someone who's not part of my immediate family. And that's what we should all be doing. We need mandates to make that happen. We need it to be easy for people to wear masks.

The second thing that we need is, we need a coherent national testing strategy. We have been talking for months about the need for tests. And the reason why is showing up now. For anyone who's tried to get a COVID-19 test in the last couple of weeks, you know that the delay in test results is growing and growing, making the point of getting that test almost pointless, right?

The third thing that we need is a national strategy for preventive personal protective equipment, things like gloves, masks, gowns. If we don't have adequate masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, we're never going to be able to keep us all safe.

And until we can do those things, it's on us to keep people apart. We have to do things like make going to a bar more difficult. We have to do things like making sure that we protect the key parts of our economy, our schools and our essential businesses, before we open up places where people are likely to transmit COVID-19.

So, those are a few of the things that we're calling for.