In our news wrap Monday, New York City began a gradual reopening for up to 400,000 workers after months of pandemic restrictions. At its peak, COVID-19 killed more than 500 people a day in New York; the number is now in the single digits. Also, in Paris, work began to clear 200 tons of melted scaffolding atop Notre Dame Cathedral. Crews will work through the summer to dismantle the charred metal.