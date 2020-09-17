News Wrap: New York City delays in-person schooling again

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: New unemployment claims fell to 860,000 last week, but job layoffs from the pandemic remained at historic highs.

Meanwhile, airline executives were at the White House warning that they may have to cut 40,000 jobs next month, unless Congress can pass a new relief bill.

The World Health Organization warned today against letting politics affect pandemic policy. That came after President Trump publicly criticized Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, for his statements on masks and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Olivia Troye, who is a former aide to Vice President Pence, who played a central role in the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that she is voting for Joe Biden because the president placed reelection ahead of saving human lives.

We will return to pandemic politics after the news summary.

New York City has again postponed in-person schooling for more than one million students. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that most elementary school students will return to the classroom on September 29. Middle and high schoolers will start October 1.

De Blasio said that schools need more time.