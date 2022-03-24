News Wrap: North Korea’s launch of intercontinental ballistic missile draws condemnation

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S., Japan and South Korea condemned North Korea for launching what appeared to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, former President Trump sued Hillary Clinton and other Democrats alleging they falsely claimed his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, and the Biden administration unveiled new procedures to speed asylum claims at the southern border.
