News Wrap: October jobs numbers exceed expectations, despite GM strike

Amna Nawaz:

News from the campaign 2020 trail tonight.

Beto O'Rourke is dropping out of the Democratic presidential field. The former Texas congressman tweeted late today that he has ended his run. He said his campaign doesn't have the means to move forward.

Sixteen Democrats are still in the race, including former Vice President Joe Biden. He spoke with Judy Woodruff today, and we will have that interview after the news summary.

The U.S. economy has turned in better-than-expected jobs numbers for October. That's despite thousands of General Motors workers being counted as unemployed during the strike. The Labor Department reports that employers added a net of 128,000 jobs. In addition, jobs numbers for August and September were revised upward by 95,000. Unemployment for October rose slightly to 3.6 percent, still a 50-year low.

The jobs report went down well on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 300 points to close at 27347. The Nasdaq rose 94 points to finish at a new high. And the S&P 500 added 29, also reaching a record close.

California's war with wildfires eased a bit today, but officials warned the danger is far from over, and fire crews kept busy.

Stephanie Sy has our report.