News Wrap: Oil producers agree to cut global supply

In our news wrap Friday, members of OPEC, along with Russia and Mexico, agreed to cut global oil production by up to 10 million barrels a day, or a tenth of the world supply. It’s an effort to stabilize oil markets and boost prices, which have fallen more than 50 percent this year. Also, Attorney General William Barr says the investigation of ties between President Trump and Russia was a travesty.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Members of the OPEC oil cartel, along with Russia and Mexico, agreed to cut global production by up to 10 million barrels a day.
That amounts to a 10th of the world oil supply, in an effort to boost oil prices and stabilize global oil markets. The price of crude oil has fallen more than 50 percent since the start of the year.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr says that he believes the investigation into President Trump and his campaign for Russia ties was a travesty.
In an interview that aired on FOX News last night, Barr said the FBI never should have begun the investigation in the first place.
-
Attorney General William Barr:
Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign. And even more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign, the whole pattern of events while he was president, so I — to sabotage the presidency.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Barr gave no details, but he had already ordered a review of how the Russia probe investigation began.
A Justice Department inspector general has determined that the FBI was justified in launching the probe.
As the coronavirus pandemic gains momentum on the continent of Africa, Ebola resurfaced today in Congo. Health officials reported that a man died after being infected. It was the first new case there in more than in seven weeks. And it came just days before Congo leaders had aimed to declare the outbreak ended. It began in August 2018, and it has killed more than 2,200 people.
And in East Africa, vast swarms of locusts are devastating crops and threatening millions of people with hunger. The first wave, weeks ago, was the worst in 70 years. Now a second wave 20 times bigger is sweeping across Kenya and other countries. Billions of insects are filling fields and covering trees, threatening rural communities.
Officials say restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed critical aerial spraying.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.