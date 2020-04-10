News Wrap: Oil producers agree to cut global supply

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Members of the OPEC oil cartel, along with Russia and Mexico, agreed to cut global production by up to 10 million barrels a day.

That amounts to a 10th of the world oil supply, in an effort to boost oil prices and stabilize global oil markets. The price of crude oil has fallen more than 50 percent since the start of the year.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says that he believes the investigation into President Trump and his campaign for Russia ties was a travesty.

In an interview that aired on FOX News last night, Barr said the FBI never should have begun the investigation in the first place.