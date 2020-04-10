Global death toll tops 100,000 as Trump speaks of reopening the economy

Judy Woodruff:

The coronavirus pandemic has reached a deadly new high, just over four months after it began.

The worldwide death toll passed 100,000 today. That figure includes some 18,000 deaths in the United States, nearly double from a week ago.

Meanwhile, President Trump is taking anew — talking anew of restarting the economy, but says that he will listen to his health advisers.

John Yang begins our coverage.