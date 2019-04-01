News Wrap: Parliament fails again to determine Brexit path

John Yang:

Britain is now scheduled to leave the E.U. on April 12 with no plan if Parliament can't agree on something.

In Ukraine, a comic actor with no political experience is the front-runner heading into a presidential runoff later this month. Volodymyr Zelensky finished first in Sunday's preliminary round, with 30 percent of the vote. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko was a distant second. Zelensky campaigned against corruption, and called for direct talks with Moscow to end the conflict with Russian-backed rebels in Eastern Ukraine.

The opposition in Turkey has won control of the capital, Ankara, and is leading in the mayor's race in Istanbul, the nation's largest city. Sunday's local elections were seen as a verdict on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid serious economic troubles. Erdogan's Islamist-rooted A.K. party has promised appeals of the election results.

A Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pled guilty today to a reduced charge. Doan Thi Huong entered the plea in Malaysia, after a murder charge was dropped. Authorities initially said she and an Indonesian woman killed Kim Yong-nam at an airport in 2017 using a nerve agent.

Huong has spent two years in jail, but her attorney says she is now expected to be released in early may.