News Wrap: Parliament fails again to determine Brexit path

In our news wrap Monday, British lawmakers tried again to chart a path for leaving the European Union, but non-binding votes on alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal failed to achieve consensus. Some members of Parliament lamented the nation’s “entrenched positions.” Also, in Ukraine, a comic actor with no political experience is the frontrunner heading into a presidential runoff.
Norman Lamb:
We live now in a horribly divided country with entrenched positions and intransigence on both sides. I think we play with fire if we do not recognize the danger, and I don't think there have been enough people seeking to find ways of bringing this country together again, rather than maintaining the divisions.
John Yang:
Britain is now scheduled to leave the E.U. on April 12 with no plan if Parliament can't agree on something.
In Ukraine, a comic actor with no political experience is the front-runner heading into a presidential runoff later this month. Volodymyr Zelensky finished first in Sunday's preliminary round, with 30 percent of the vote. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko was a distant second. Zelensky campaigned against corruption, and called for direct talks with Moscow to end the conflict with Russian-backed rebels in Eastern Ukraine.
The opposition in Turkey has won control of the capital, Ankara, and is leading in the mayor's race in Istanbul, the nation's largest city. Sunday's local elections were seen as a verdict on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid serious economic troubles. Erdogan's Islamist-rooted A.K. party has promised appeals of the election results.
A Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pled guilty today to a reduced charge. Doan Thi Huong entered the plea in Malaysia, after a murder charge was dropped. Authorities initially said she and an Indonesian woman killed Kim Yong-nam at an airport in 2017 using a nerve agent.
Huong has spent two years in jail, but her attorney says she is now expected to be released in early may.
Hisyam Teh Poh:
Our main interest is to protect the interest of Doan, to make sure that she served sentence here and she can go back home as soon as she can. She's fine. She's happy and jubilant about this sentence, and the fact that she can go back home.
John Yang:
The other suspect was freed last month. Both women maintained they thought they were taking part in a TV show prank.
Human rights advocates have questioned whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un played a role in the attack. Four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia after the killing of Kim.
Confirmed cholera cases in Mozambique surged today to more than 1,000, with one confirmed death after last month's tropical cyclone. Health workers are rushing to contain the outbreak in Beira. The port city was left in ruins by the storm. Cholera spreads quickly through contaminated water and food.
Back in this country, the 2020 U.S. census begins a year from today, and President Trump has joined the fray over adding a question about citizenship. On Twitter today, he said the survey would be meaningless without asking whether someone is a U.S. citizen. Opponents of the move say it would deter noncitizens from taking part. The issue is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
And on Wall Street, upbeat data on U.S. and Chinese manufacturing got the second quarter off to a strong start. The Dow Jones industrial average soared 329 points to close at 26258. The Nasdaq rose 99 points, and the S&P 500 added 32.
