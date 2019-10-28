News Wrap: Pelosi says House will vote on impeachment inquiry this week

In our news wrap Monday, the House will vote this week to formalize the impeachment inquiry and procedures for open hearings, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to fellow Democrats. Also, in Chicago, President Trump called the city’s violence level “embarrassing to us as a nation.” Chicago’s police superintendent said Trump was ignoring a double-digit drop in its rate of violent crime.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week to formalize the impeachment inquiry and procedures for open hearings. That word came from Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to fellow Democrats.
Meanwhile, former national security official Charles Kupperman refused to testify until a federal judge says he has to. That sparked new partisan jousting.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.:
If they fail to appear, they will be building a very powerful case against the president for obstruction, an article of impeachment based on obstruction.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.:
When you get direct evidence this president is not only innocent, but he has certainly has not done anything impeachable, and it's time that we bring this charade to a close.
Judy Woodruff:
Also today, the U.S. Justice Department appealed a federal judge's order to let impeachment investigators see the full Mueller report.
President Trump made his first official visit to Chicago today and called it — quote — "embarrassing to us as a nation." He claimed that police Superintendent Eddie Johnson let the city become a haven for criminals. Johnson shot back that the president ignored a double-digit drop in violent crime in Chicago over the past three years.
Firefighters in California were out in full force again today. A major fire in Sonoma County's wine country threatened the town of Windsor. In all, some 200,000 people in the area have been ordered out.
Crews in Los Angeles battled flames near the Getty Center, a campus of the Getty Museum, and one of the world's largest art organizations. Officials ordered evacuations for some 10,000 homes and businesses.
We will get the details later in the program.
In Iraq, at least four more people were killed and nearly 160 wounded in protests against corruption and economic distress. More than 70 have died since Friday. Today, crowds in Baghdad ran from security forces firing tear gas. Several people were killed there, and one more in Karbala.
In Najaf, university students joined in, demanding that the government resign.
Nawar Al-Sharqi (through translator):
This is a message to the politicians. They were opponents. They should have an idea stronger than the former regime. We would like to ask them, what is their idea? Is their idea militias? Is their idea to steal the country's money? So, we call on them to step down.
Judy Woodruff:
Later, authorities declared a curfew in Baghdad from midnight to 6:00 a.m.
Lebanon saw a 12th day of demonstrations targeting political elites accused of corruption. Some protesters slept on the streets in Beirut after hearing that troops might try to reopen main roads. They insisted they will continue to block those roads until the government steps down.
Hong Kong has plunged into a recession after five months of anti-government protests. The territory's financial secretary announced it today. New clashes broke out Sunday when demonstrators again confronted police. Some set fire to a rail station. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets.
The European Union agreed today to delay Britain's exit for another three months, until January 31. It came three days before the current deadline of October 31. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament the delay was unwanted. And he called for an early election to break the Brexit deadlock.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
Without that hard stop of an election, without that moment of truth, the electorate will, I'm afraid, have a sense that they are all — we're all like Charlie Brown endlessly running up to kick the ball, only to have Parliament take it away, whisk that ball away yet again.
-
Johnson lost that vote, but said he will try again, later this week.
Back in this country, Oregon Congressman Greg Walden is now the 21st House Republican to announce he is retiring. He said today that he wants to pursue new opportunities. Walden has served in Congress for 20 years.
Freshman Congresswoman Katie Hill is resigning amid allegations of an affair with a male staffer, something barred by House rules. The California Democrat denies that claim, but she acknowledges an inappropriate relationship with a female campaign aide.
Former Congressman John Conyers died on Sunday, two years after being forced from office over sexual misconduct. Conyers represented his Detroit district for more than 50 years and was helped to found the Congressional Black Caucus. He resigned in 2017 amid sexual harassment accusations, which he denied.
John Conyers was 90 years old.
And Wall Street began the week with a rally. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 132 points to close at 27090. The Nasdaq rose nearly 83 points. And the S&P 500 added almost 17, closing at a new high.
