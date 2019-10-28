News Wrap: Pelosi says House will vote on impeachment inquiry this week

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, the U.S. Justice Department appealed a federal judge's order to let impeachment investigators see the full Mueller report.

President Trump made his first official visit to Chicago today and called it — quote — "embarrassing to us as a nation." He claimed that police Superintendent Eddie Johnson let the city become a haven for criminals. Johnson shot back that the president ignored a double-digit drop in violent crime in Chicago over the past three years.

Firefighters in California were out in full force again today. A major fire in Sonoma County's wine country threatened the town of Windsor. In all, some 200,000 people in the area have been ordered out.

Crews in Los Angeles battled flames near the Getty Center, a campus of the Getty Museum, and one of the world's largest art organizations. Officials ordered evacuations for some 10,000 homes and businesses.

We will get the details later in the program.

In Iraq, at least four more people were killed and nearly 160 wounded in protests against corruption and economic distress. More than 70 have died since Friday. Today, crowds in Baghdad ran from security forces firing tear gas. Several people were killed there, and one more in Karbala.

In Najaf, university students joined in, demanding that the government resign.