News Wrap: Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate for COVID-19

In our news wrap Monday, Philadelphia becomes the first U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate for COVID, campaigning began in France for a presidential election runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, lawmakers in Pakistan chose opposition leader Shebaz Sharif as interim prime minister, and a jury in London convicted an Islamic State supporter of murdering a parliament member.

