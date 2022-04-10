News Wrap: Macron to face far-right leader Le Pen in French presidential runoff

In our news wrap Sunday, France's presidential election is headed to a runoff as the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen closes in on President Emmanuel Macron, uncertainty has taken hold in Pakistan after a no-confidence vote removed Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, voters in Mexico participate in a presidential recall, and former President Trump endorses TV personality Dr. Oz in Senate bid.

