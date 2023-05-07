News Wrap: Police identify shooter who killed 8 at Texas outlet mall

In our news wrap Sunday, a gunman killed eight people at a mall in suburban Dallas, an SUV drove through a crowd at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven, more than 100 wildfires are forcing evacuations in western Canada, seven horses died in the days before the Kentucky Derby, and a task force approved a proposal for California to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved Black people.

