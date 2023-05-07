Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a mall outside Dallas, Texas was the scene of another deadly mass shooting in America. A new survey sheds light on the troubling state of LGBTQ+ youth mental health. The use of language translation technology is jeopardizing Afghan asylum-seekers’ claims. Plus, we learn about the Native Hawaiian who blazed trails in surfing and swimming.
