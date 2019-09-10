News Wrap: Pompeo denies reports of U.S. informant rescued from Russia

Judy Woodruff:

The reports said that the informant worked for the CIA for decades, and eventually gained access to the highest levels of the Kremlin.

Officers in the Bahamas said today that the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to at least 50. Search teams recovered more bodies from the wreckage, largely on Great Abaco Island, and they continued looking today. Evacuations on Abaco are also continuing, as thousands try to get out to Nassau.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has joined the furor over President Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama. Neil Jacobs defended NOAA today for criticizing a Birmingham area forecasting office that contradicted Mr. Trump. But he also thanked the forecasters for — quote — "good intent."

The New York Times has reported that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had threatened to fire top officials at NOAA over the issue.

In Iraq, at least 31 people were killed in a stampede today, as Shiite pilgrims marked the holy day of Ashura. Officials say a walkway collapsed and touched off chaos. It happened during an annual pilgrimage that drew hundreds of thousands of worshipers. They marked the death of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein. In addition to the dead, at least 100 people were injured.

The British Parliament was officially suspended today for one month amid the Brexit chaos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the suspension, but, first, lawmakers voted against leaving the European Union without a formal deal. They also opposed calling new elections.

Today, Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn dueled with Johnson at long distance over the elections issue.