News Wrap: Pompeo warns Russia over election interference

Judy Woodruff:

U.S. trade officials today published a list of another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods that could be targeted. Beijing, in turn, vowed to fight to the finish.

Leaders in the U.S. and Iran appeared today to try to ease rising tensions in that part of the world. State TV quoted Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying, this is not a military confrontation because no war is going to happen. And President Trump dismissed a New York Times report that the U.S. might send 120,000 troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks.

We will delve into all of this right after the news summary.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., will testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee related to the Russia investigation. The committee had subpoenaed him, but a number of reports now say that the two sides reached a deal today.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has appointed a federal prosecutor to review the origins of the probe into Russian interference in 2016. U.S. attorney John Durham, in Connecticut, will focus on whether surveillance of the Trump campaign was proper.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo carried a warning today to Russia over intruding in U.S. elections. Meeting in Sochi, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again denied interfering in the 2016 presidential campaign. Pompeo pointed to potential trouble in two years.