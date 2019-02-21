News Wrap: Pope Francis opens historic summit on sex abuse

Judy Woodruff:

Victims were there, too. Marek Lisinski of Poland showed the pope a picture of himself as a boy around the time he was abused by a priest. The pope kissed his hand and offered his blessings.

Some 3,000 teachers went on strike in Oakland, California today. They are demanding smaller class sizes and a 12 percent retroactive pay raise. The strikers complain they are among the lowest paid educators in the San Francisco Bay area. Meanwhile, teachers in West Virginia returned to work after a two-day strike.

In economic news, U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington. The two sides are trying to reach a deal by March 1, before more U.S. tariffs, that is, take effect.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 103 points to close at 25850. The Nasdaq fell 29 points, and the S&P 500 slid nine.

And Peter Tork of the 1960s band the Monkees has died in Los Angeles. He was cast as a member of the made-for-TV group in 1966, and became an overnight sensation. Two years later, he left the band, but he joined in reunion tours over the years. Peter Tork was 77 years old.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": a turn in the Jussie Smollett case; and the arrest of a Coast Guard officer; my conversation with former acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe; bridging the cultural barriers between American farmers and Mexican farmworkers; and much more.