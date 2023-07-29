News Wrap: Possible break from heat wave coming for parts of U.S.

In our news wrap Saturday, some relief from the hottest July on record is on the way for many Americans while others continue to bake from the heat, Trump made his first public appearance since three new felony charges were added to his classified documents case, and Russian missile strikes killed at least two people and injured nine in Ukraine.

