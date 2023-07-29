Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we learn about a new kind of morning-after pill now being used to prevent sexually transmitted infections. Then, the complicated life of French actor Maria Schneider, whose role in the notorious film “Last Tango in Paris” brought her fame, but haunted her life. Plus, graduating high school seniors give their Brief But Spectacular take on the future.
