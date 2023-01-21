News Wrap: President Lula fires Brazil’s top army commander

In our news wrap Saturday, Brazil’s president fired Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda after calling some members of the army complicit in the Jan. 9 capital riot, Ukraine’s president attended the funeral of officials killed in a helicopter crash, the DOJ is investigating a plant at the center of last year’s baby formula shortage, and prosecutors called former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes a flight risk.

