News Wrap: Record heat drives wildfires across Italy

William Brangham:

Also today, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refused to block Indiana University's vaccine requirement, as a group of students had wanted.

We will hear again from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after the news summary.

Record heat gripped Southern Europe, North Africa and parts of the United States today. Some of the worst was in Italy. A monitoring station in Sicily had a reading of nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. That's the highest ever recorded in Europe. The heat also helped fires that are sweeping across Sardinia and Southern Italy today. And Rome baked in triple digits as people tried to keep cool near the Colosseum.

Nearly 175 million Americans are under similar heat advisories tonight. In the Northwest, volunteers in Portland, Oregon, have been gathering supplies for those in need, as temperatures there top 100 degrees.

And a New York Times analysis suggests a June heat wave in the Northwest may have killed more than 600 people, which is far more than official estimates. The heat is also making it harder to fight fires in Montana, California and elsewhere.

Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression overnight, as it heads for the U.S. mainland. The storm dumped heavy rain on the Dominican Republic, flooding streets and knocking out power for some 300,000 customers. It's expected to regain tropical storm status as it reaches South Florida by Saturday.

In Texas, the Republican-led state Senate passed new voting restrictions today banning 24-hour polling stations and drive-through balloting, among other things. That came after Democrat Carol Alvarado staged an all-night filibuster, standing and speaking for 15 hours. She finished this morning, but Republicans rejected her arguments.