‘Shock’ and anger across Afghanistan as Taliban blitz through cities

William Brangham:

The Taliban blitz across Afghanistan is accelerating.

Militants secured huge gains today, taking more provincial capitals and closing in on Kabul. The biggest seizure was Kandahar, the second largest city, and where the Taliban was first created. Fighters also captured Herat in the West, the country's 30 largest city. They also overran Ghazni, cutting off a key supply route Southwest of Kabul that leads to Kandahar.

Meantime, in Washington, the Pentagon announced that 3,000 American troops will deploy to Kabul over the next 24 to 48 hours to facilitate withdrawal of some American personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Another 1,000 will go to Qatar to help process visas for eligible Afghans who are seeking to escape.

But most American forces have already left Afghanistan.

At the State Department, spokesperson Ned Price denied, under repeated questions, that the United States was abandoning Afghanistan.