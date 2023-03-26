News Wrap: Recovery underway after destructive Mississippi tornado

In our news wrap Sunday, residents and rescue teams combed through the aftermath of a deadly tornado in Mississippi, Trump spoke at his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, the death toll of a chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania rose to four, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu fired the country’s defense minister, and Biden’s pick to lead the FAA withdrew from his nomination.

