March 26, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at growing health concerns about “forever chemicals” and what can be done to avoid them. Then, why there are so few Black male teachers in American classrooms. A new documentary is raising awareness about endometriosis, a debilitating disease that is difficult to diagnose. Plus, the story of a Native photographer who captured images of her own community.

