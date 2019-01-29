News Wrap: Roger Stone pleads not guilty; Barr vote delayed

Judy Woodruff:

Congress now has less than three weeks to reach a deal on border security funding before the next shutdown deadline.

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address next Tuesday. Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia gubernatorial race in November.

In Venezuela, the government's chief prosecutor called for a criminal investigation of opposition leader Juan Guaido. Last week, Guaido declared himself interim president of the country. So far, though, President Nicolas Maduro has refused to step down. Meanwhile the U.N. says at least 40 have died in recent violence. It says 26 were killed by pro-government forces, and more than 850 were detained.

China demanded today that the U.S. stop what it called the unreasonable crackdown on tech giant Huawei. The company was indicted Monday on federal charges that it stole trade secrets and violated sanctions on Iran. Beijing warned that it will defend Chinese companies, but it gave no details.

Back in this country, Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime against actor Jussie Smollett. He's a star of the TV series "Empire." He says two men assaulted him on a street early today. They allegedly shouted racial and homophobic slurs, poured an unknown substance on him, and tied a rope around his neck. Smollett later went to a hospital. He's reported in good condition.

The nation's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, filed for bankruptcy protection today. The utility faces hundreds of lawsuits over wildfires, even though state investigators say that its equipment didn't cause a deadly 2017 fire in California. The bankruptcy filing could mean higher bills for customers and smaller payouts to fire victims.

And on Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 51 points to close near 24580. The Nasdaq fell 57 points, and the S&P 500 slipped three.

