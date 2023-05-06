News Wrap: Russia accuses Ukraine in car bomb attack on pro-Kremlin writer

In our news wrap Saturday, a car bomb exploded in Russia and injured a prominent nationalist writer while killing his driver, Ukraine’s military says it used U.S. Patriot air defense systems to shoot down a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv, the favorite horse to win the Kentucky Derby was scratched hours before the race, and former FCC chairman Newton Minow died at age 97.

