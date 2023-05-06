Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, King Charles III is crowned Britain’s monarch in a ceremony not seen in 70 years. Then, a conversation about living with COVID, as national and global public health emergencies come to an end. Author and podcaster Aubrey Gordon discusses her new book that tackles myths about fatness. Plus, photographer Nan Goldin shares her Brief But Spectacular take on survival.
