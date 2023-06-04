News Wrap: Russia launches more airstrikes as Ukraine prepares counteroffensive

In our news wrap Sunday, a Russian missile killed a child and injured many others in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, nearly 80 schoolgirls were poisoned at two schools in Afghanistan, India says a signaling system error led to Friday’s train crash, Israel’s prime minister called Saturday’s shootout on its border with Egypt a terrorist attack, and a body was recovered from a collapsed Iowa apartment.

