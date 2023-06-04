News Wrap: Russia launches more airstrikes as Ukraine prepares counteroffensive

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, a Russian missile killed a child and injured many others in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, nearly 80 schoolgirls were poisoned at two schools in Afghanistan, India says a signaling system error led to Friday’s train crash, Israel’s prime minister called Saturday’s shootout on its border with Egypt a terrorist attack, and a body was recovered from a collapsed Iowa apartment.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more