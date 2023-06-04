Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, how surveillance cameras meant to fight crime are being used to punish residents of public housing projects. Then, how a popular video game is challenging gender roles in the real world. Plus, the story of a playwright and civil rights activist who gave voice to marginalized Black people and queer artists.
