News Wrap: Russia to allow inspectors into occupied nuclear plant

In our news wrap Saturday, Russia has said international inspectors will be allowed into the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Islamic militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital in a deadly terror attack, the Supreme Court sided with Black voters in a dispute over Georgia election rules, and a federal judge ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham must appear before a special grand jury next week in Atlanta.
