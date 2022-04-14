News Wrap: Russian warship ‘Moskva’ sinks in the Black Sea after explosion

Amna Nawaz:

COVID-19 booster shots may soon be available for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer said today that an extra dose of its kid-size vaccine has shown a strong immune response. The company said it plans to seek FDA authorization soon.

We will talk to the White House COVID response coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, after the news summary.

Russia suffered a blow today in its war with Ukraine, when the flagship of its naval fleet in the Black Sea exploded and sank. Ukraine said it hit the ship with missiles. The Russians said the fire was accidental. The guided missile cruiser Moskva had 500 sailors on board, and most were evacuated.

In Washington, the Pentagon assessed the ships loss.