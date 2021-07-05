News Wrap: Search proceeds in Surfside, Florida after remaining condo tower is demolished

Judy Woodruff:

Crews in Surfside, Florida, pulled three more bodies from the ruins of a collapsed condominium building today. The confirmed death toll rose to 27, with 118 still missing.

Overnight, a controlled demolition leveled the remaining wing of the tower. Today, the Miami-Dade County mayor said it cleared the way for the search to resume.

Daniella Levine Cava (D), Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida: The area closest to the building was the area we had not been able to access. And that is where we needed to go.

And, previously, it was not accessible due to the enormous risk to the team of first responders because of the instability of the building. And, as we speak, the teams are working on that part of the pile that was not accessible before the building was demolished.