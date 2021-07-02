Surfside rescue workers running on ‘pure adrenaline’ to clear site ahead of Hurricane Elsa

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, rescue efforts resumed late yesterday, after a 14-hour pause over concerns that parts of the building that remain standing could fall and endanger workers. Weather issues, including heavy rain and lightning storms, have also slowed or halted work in recent days.

And now, as we reported earlier, Hurricane Elsa is on course to reach the Florida coast this weekend, all this as rescue workers continue their mission around the clock.

We turn now to Michael Fagel. He served as a safety and logistics officer after both the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. He now teaches disaster management and has written a number of textbooks on the subject.

Michael Fagel, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for being with us.

We would say we're on day nine now of the search-and-rescue efforts on the ground there. Last night, the terrible news. They pulled the body of a 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter from the rubble there.

Help us understand. For the rescue workers doing the work right now, what is it like? What's going through their minds?