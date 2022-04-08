News Wrap: Second Proud Boys member pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Capitol attack

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other news: A federal jury in grand rapids Michigan acquitted two men of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The verdict came after four-and-a-half days of deliberations. Jurors could not reach verdicts for two other defendants, and the judge declared a mistrial. That leaves them subject to being tried again.

The four allegedly conspired to abduct Whitmer in 2020.

We will get details later in the broadcast.

A second member of the extremist group Proud Boys pleaded guilty today in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year. Charles Donohoe admitted to plotting to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. He agree due to aid in other investigations, which could lighten his sentence.

And this was a day of celebration at the White House, marking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. On the South Lawn today, President Biden and the nation's first Black female vice president, Kamala Harris, joined Jackson, who's now set to become the first Black woman on the High Court.