News Wrap: Congress votes to ban Russian oil and cut off normal trade relations

In our news wrap Thursday, a near-unanimous Congress voted to cut off normal trade relations with Russia and ban imports of Russian oil, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive COVID, Pakistan's supreme court rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's bid to stay in power, and the trial in the killing of journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi will be moved to Saudi Arabia.
