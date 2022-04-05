News Wrap: Senate moves to debate Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

In our news wrap Tuesday, the U.S. Senate moved ahead with debating the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, China's COVID lockdown in Shanghai has been extended indefinitely in the face of a spreading outbreak, Peru's president imposed a day-long curfew amid violent protests, and a trial opened at the International Criminal Court on atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region.

