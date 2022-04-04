News Wrap: China sends 10,000 health care worker to battle COVID outbreak in Shanghai

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, leading climate scientists warn that governments are falling well short on lowering the planet's temperature.

Instead, the United Nations panel said that global warming could increase this century by twice the limits agreed in 2015. It called for urgent action this decade.

We will get details after the new summary.

U.S. Senate negotiators agreed today on a pandemic relief package of $10 billion. It would buy more tests and vaccines using unspent funds from previous aid measures. It would not include aid for other countries. Lawmakers hope to pass it before a recess in two weeks.

The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked today on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. Democrats then moved to bring it to the full Senate on a procedural vote. Earlier, Jackson earned both praise and criticism, as committee members spoke one by one.