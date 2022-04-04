News Wrap: China sends 10,000 health care worker to battle COVID outbreak in Shanghai

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, China sent more than 10,000 health workers to Shanghai as a COVID-19 outbreak spreads, police in Sacramento, California made an arrest after a mass shooting Sunday killed six people, Hungary's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his nationalist party claimed a sweeping victory in Sunday's elections, and the 2022 Grammy Awards yield an unexpected big winner.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news, leading climate scientists warn that governments are falling well short on lowering the planet's temperature.
Instead, the United Nations panel said that global warming could increase this century by twice the limits agreed in 2015. It called for urgent action this decade.
We will get details after the new summary.
U.S. Senate negotiators agreed today on a pandemic relief package of $10 billion. It would buy more tests and vaccines using unspent funds from previous aid measures. It would not include aid for other countries. Lawmakers hope to pass it before a recess in two weeks.
The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked today on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. Democrats then moved to bring it to the full Senate on a procedural vote. Earlier, Jackson earned both praise and criticism, as committee members spoke one by one.
Sen Patrick Leahy (D-VT):
Our nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, in my mind, embodies the highest ideals of our judiciary and the legal profession. I know that's going to fall on deaf ears with some members of this committee, members who unfortunately cared more about seeing their sound bites on the social media fields than seriously and respectfully questioning the nominees.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO):
I can say definitively that I like her. I think she's a good person, but I cannot support her. When you look at her record in-depth, her consistent policy position is that the federal sentencing guidelines are outdated, they are outmoded, they are too harsh, and that criminals in general are oversentenced.
And I just have to say, I couldn't disagree with her more.
Jackson is still on track for confirmation with the support of all 50 Democratic senators, plus Maine Republican Susan Collins and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, who announced her support late today.
Police in Sacramento, California, have made an arrest after a shooting on Sunday that killed six people and wounded a dozen more. It happened in the wee hours after a fight broke out in a crowded street. At least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds.
Initial jury screening began today in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people in 2018. The defendant, 23-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has pleaded guilty to the crime. The jury that is ultimately chosen will decide if he gets the death penalty.
In Hungary, prime Minister Viktor Orban and his nationalist party have claimed a sweeping victory in Sunday's elections. Orban is an ally of Russia's President Putin. Last night, he declared his newly won fourth term is a rebuke of liberalism, the European Union and of Ukraine's leaders.
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (through translator): This victory will also be remembered for the rest of our lives, perhaps because we had to fight the biggest overwhelming force, the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the international mainstream media, and, in the end, even the Ukrainian president.
And, in Serbia, another Putin ally, President Aleksandar Vucic, won reelection in a landslide on Sunday.
In Pakistan, the Supreme Court adjourned today after a hearing on Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to dissolve Parliament. On Sunday, Khan and his allies staved off a vote of no confidence by sending lawmakers home and calling for new elections. The hearing resumes tomorrow.
The World Health Organization reports at 99 percent of the global population breathes air that exceeds pollution standards. The U.N. agency today blamed the problem for millions of preventable deaths. It urged more action to reduce particulate matter that damages lungs.
On the pandemic, China has sent more than 10,000 health workers to Shanghai, including 2,000 troops, as a COVID-19 outbreak spreads. The workers are helping with mass testing of some 25 million residents. But streets remain desolate today, as the city entered its second week of lockdown.
Back in this country, big tech and communication stocks led Wall Street higher. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103 points to close near 34922. The Nasdaq rose 271 points. That's nearly 2 percent. The S&P 500 added 36.
And the 2022 Grammy Awards are in the books, with an unexpected big winner. Jon Batiste took home five Grammys, including album of the year. R&B duo Silk Sonic won song of the year for "Leave the Door Open," plus three other awards. And Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist of the year.
